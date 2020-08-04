Francesca Teresa Marie Cavalieri, daughter of the late Pauline (Cannata) and Paul Cavalieri, died July 31, 2020. She is survived by her sister Lea Buchanan of Rocky Hill and three generations of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Lantieri and Marguerita Rafala. Francesca desired to be remembered as one who strove to live out her Christian commitment faithfully regardless of her faults and failures. She trusted in the mercy of God who gave meaning to her life. She loved the creatures of the earth, the wildlife on her property, the flowers and the singing of the birds in the trees. Francesca treasured her beautiful Salukis and the gentle greyhounds that graced her life. She loved the furry companions of her family members as well as those of her friends. The singular joy of Francesca's heart became her commitment as a Third Order Carmelite. It is Francesca's desire and request that there be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington; on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. No flowers please, masses accepted gratefully as well as your prayers. Donations in Francesca's memory may be made to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210-9948, St. Mary Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington, CT 06111, Franciscan Home Care, 267 Finch Ave. Meriden, CT 06451 or to Burlington Veterinary Center, 17 Covey Road, Burlington, CT 06013. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To leave an online expression of sympathy, please visit: www.duksa.net
