Glastonbury Funeral Home
450 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-3539
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Glastonbury Funeral Home
450 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Liturgy
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church,
10 Elm St.,
Middletown, CT
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
St. Sebastian Cemetery
75 Meriden Rd.,
Rockfall, CT
Francesco Bertuglia Obituary
Francesco "Frank" Bertuglia, 59, of Glastonbury, passed away on November 22, 2019. He was born in Middletown, a son of Andrew and Rosaria (DiBlasi) Bertuglia. He was a passionate Assistant Manager for Cumberland Farms. Frank was a devoted father and family man; he loved animals, especially his two cats. During his life Frank touched many lives through heartfelt conversations and unconditional, eternal love, and acted as a peace maker, giving comfort to anyone who sought out his help. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son Paul of Glastonbury, his two brothers, Paul Bertuglia and his wife Dana of Watertown; Jerome Bertuglia and his wife Maria of West Simsbury, two sisters, Carmela Iavarone of Illinois and Rose Jackson of Durham; his former wife, Sheryll Waring and her husband Gregory of Glastonbury. Funeral services will be Wednesday November 27th at 10AM from the Glastonbury Funeral Home, 450 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury, followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial 11AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 10 Elm St., Middletown. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery, 75 Meriden Rd., Rockfall, CT. Visitation at the funeral home, will be held Tuesday November 26th from 4PM-8PM. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2019
