|
|
Francesco (Frank) Formica, 66, was called to eternal life on after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family on April 21, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1953 in Sortino, Italy, son of the late Vincenzo and Vincenza Formica. He owned and operated Universal Cleaners in New Britain for 34 years. He belonged to the General Ameglie club, loved music and played guitar. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his loving wife Rina Motta Formica, son Enzo and wife Christine, son Paolo and wife Michaelle, four loving grandchildren Sofia, Giuliana, Mayson and Matteo and his brother Angelo Formica. In addition, he leaves behind in-laws Santo, Rita, Michele and Maria Motta along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Vincenza Formica and in-laws Paolo and Santa Motta. A private burial will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield is entrusted with the services. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020