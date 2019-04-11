Home

Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Liturgy
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick- St. Anthony Church
285 Church St.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Francesco John "Frank" Calitri Obituary
Francesco "Frank" John Calitri, 95, of Farmington, beloved husband of the late Jennie K. Calitri, who he was married to for 67 years, passed away peacefully Friday, April 5th at his home. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Saturday (Apr. 13) from 8:30 – 9:30am. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 9:30am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in St. Patrick- St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St., Hartford at 10:00am. Burial with full military honors will be in the family plot at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019
