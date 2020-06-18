Francesco "Frank" TEODORO
1932 - 2020
Francesco "Frank" Teodoro, 87, of Rocky Hill, beloved husband for 62 years of Tina (Giliberto) Teodoro, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born on September 6, 1932 in Solarino, province of Siracusa, Sicily, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Calafiore) Teodoro. Before immigrating to the United States, Frank served in the Italian Armed forces for several years as a radio communications specialist, reaching the rank of Sergeant. Frank was a talented mason and also the former owner and operator of Bob and Marie's Pizza Restaurant of Manchester alongside his wife and children for 28 years. He was a member of the Italian American Stars and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Juventus Football Club. More than anything else, Frank was a devoted family man who will be forever missed by his loving wife Tina; his three children, Joseph Teodoro and wife Lynn of West Hartford, Maryann Proulx and husband Michael of Newington and Frank Teodoro, Jr. and wife Jessica of Newington. He leaves behind his three adored grandchildren, Lucas, Abriana and Frankie. He is also survived by his sister, Francesca Liistro of Melbourne, Australia, and three brothers-in-law, Joseph Giliberto and his wife Patrcia, of West Hartford, Paul Giliberto and his wife Helen, of Newington, and Sal Giliberto of East Hartford. He is survived by two sisters-in-law Lina LoNero, of Rocky Hill, Teresa Giliberto and her husband Carmelo of Rocky Hill, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his sister Carmela Valvo and her husband Giuseppe of Solarino, province of Siracusa, Sicily, his brother-in-law, Sebastian Liistro, of Melbourne, Australia, and brother-in-law Joe LoNero of Rocky Hill. Due to the current health crisis, calling hours and funeral services are private. All guests will be welcomed to the burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford, with discretion to the social distancing protocols. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 3000 Whitney Ave., #121, Hamden, CT 06518. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Frank with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 18, 2020.
June 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
