Francesco, "Frank", Teti passed away on Sunday July 7, 2019, at age 93 at home. Born on April 18, 1926 in Filadelfia, Reggio Calabria, Provincia di Catanzaro, Italy, he was the son of the late Francesco Teti and Anna Bartucca. He immigrated through Ellis Island to New Britain on August 28, 1948, where he immediately began working 4 days after getting off the boat. Frank was a loyal and dedicated laborer/mason for Bessoni Brothers Construction for 48 years and worked for Tuttle & Bailey for 5 years. Frank was known for his award-winning tomatoes, figs, and wine. He had a heart of gold and was beyond generous. The phrase "He'd give you the shirt off his back" was said and meant many times about him. He was a dedicated husband, a giving father and grandfather, and a much-loved friend and neighbor. He worked tirelessly 7 days a week to support his family. You will never find anyone who worked harder than Frank. He was the strongest man you ever met. His work still stands in factories, shopping plazas, and homes all over Connecticut, a testament to his perfectionism and talent. Frank was a longtime member of the Italian Political Independent Club in Kensington. He loved to play bocce, Michigan Rummy, Scopa, Briscola, and the harmonica. But his passion was his garden, planting well over 300 tomato plants and cucumbers, peppers, eggplant, beans, peas, basil and parsley every year. Until illness kept him from doing so, he buried up to a dozen fig trees every Fall and pulled them up from the ground every Spring. He was proud of his Italian heritage, continuing many traditions from the old country, and he was proud to be an American, becoming a naturalized citizen in 1955. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife of 72 years, Catherine, and his 4 loving and devoted children: his son Frank Teti, Jr., and his daughters Barbara Labriola (Robert), Anna Teti (Gerry Stepina), and Cathy Teti (Jim Nelson); his 5 grandchildren: Robin Teti-Montanez, Colleen Teti (Rose Ciccarelli), Michael Labriola (Jennifer), Amanda Schneider, and Timmy Schneider; his 4 great grandchildren: Xavier and Ashlynn Montanez, Ivory Selke and Natalia Labriola; his sister, Francesca Galati; his brother, Teodoro Teti (Veronica); his sister-in-law, Ann White (Robert), several nieces, nephews and cousins in Italy, Canada, and the United States, and many friends. He was predeceased by 4 siblings and their spouses: Barbara Dastoli (Vincent), Giovanna Teti (Giuseppe), Giuseppe Teti, and Antonio Teti (Maria); his brother-in-law Giovanni Galati; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bruno and Barbara Conidi; his sister-in-law Antoinette Moss (John); and his best friend, Joe Facciolo. Frank's family would like to thank the women who lovingly cared for him in his final months, allowing him to remain at home until the end: Dorothy, Agnes, Galyna, and Krystyna. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew him. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10AM from the New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Providence Parish St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main St., New Britain at 11AM. Entombment will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday July 12th from 4 PM to 7 Pm at the Funeral Home. For directions and online condolences please visit newbritainsagarino.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019