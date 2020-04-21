Home

Francina Ida Emilia

Francina Ida Emilia Obituary
Francina Ida Emilia, of Meriden, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 . She was born February 10, 1940 in Hartford, the daughter of the late Francis F. Tourtelotte and Geraldine I. Dickinson. Fran is survived by four sons, James Ruff and wife Brenda, Joseph Ruff and his husband Wayne, William Ruff and his friend Donna and Richard Ruff Jr. and wife Deb; six grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, Jessica, Melissa, Bonnie, Chelsea and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her special daughter, Eileen Sobchuk. besides her parents, she was predeceased by five brothers and sisters. Due to the current pandemic a private graveside service will be held in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers donations in Fran's memory may be made to your local Humane Society or an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020
