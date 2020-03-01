Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Cemetery
580 Elm St,
Rocky Hill,, CT
View Map

Francine Wichner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francine Wichner Obituary
Francine Wichner, of Rocky Hill, CT., wife of the late Howard Wichner, passed away on February 27, 2020. Born in the Bronx on June 23, 1945, Francine lived primarily in New York where she was previously employed at MetLife and the National Urban League. She is survived by her children, David Morales and wife Donna and Raquel Morales-Brown and husband George, four grandchildren: Michael Morales, Anthony Morales, Elena Brown and Troy Brown, multiple great grandchildren and former husband and friend, Julio Morales. Calling hours will be from 10 am to 12 noon on Monday, March 2 at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT with burial immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery, 580 Elm St, Rocky Hill, CT. For online guest book please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -