Lyons Funeral Home
46 High Street
Thomaston, CT 06787-1513
(860) 283-9194
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lyons Funeral Home
46 High Street
Thomaston, CT 06787-1513
Francis A. Lowell


1937 - 2019
Francis A. Lowell Obituary
Beloved husband and father Northfield – Mr. Francis Anthony Lowell, 81, born and raised in Hartford, passed away on June 16, in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was the husband of Barbara Ann (Lutz) Lowell. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 11:00 A.M. at the Lyons Funeral Home 46 High St. Thomaston. Burial will follow in the Northfield Cemetery. To send notes of sympathy and comfort to Francis's family please visit his tribute page at www.lyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019
