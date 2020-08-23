1/1
Francis A. Pratt
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville with a service in celebration of Francis' life beginning at 7 PM. A committal service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 9 AM at the CT State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Family and friends attending the services are required to wear facial coverings and are expected to follow all guidelines from the CDC. The staff at Bailey Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Pratt family for their trust. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home
AUG
28
Service
07:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home
AUG
29
Committal
09:00 AM
CT State Veterans' Cemetery
