Francis C. Daglio, 92, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was the loving husband of 66 years to the late Phyllis (Silva) Daglio. Fran was born in 1926, the son of the late Carlo and Concetta (Benazzi) Daglio. Fran proudly served our country in the United States Navy during World War II, and was a graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Engineering. He enjoyed a long career as a home builder in the Southington area. Fran was active in his community as a member of the V.F.W., Windsor Marksmen Gun Club, the Experimental Aircraft Association (E.A.A.) and Quiet Birdmen. Fran built and piloted his own private plane, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and gardening. Fran is survived by his two children, Peter Daglio and his wife, Debra of East Windsor, and Jane LaRocca and her husband, Richard of Enfield; two grandchildren, Juliane LaRocca and Michael Daglio; two great-grandchildren; a special nephew, William Ranney, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, and their son, Zachary Ranney; and two nieces. In addition to his beloved wife, Fran was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Daglio and Irene Ranney. All services are private and have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels. The family would like to extend very special thanks to Fran's caregiver, Darla Brock, the staff of Fresh River Healthcare and Beacon Hospice for their dedicated care throughout this difficult time. Donations in memory of Fran may be made to the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 105, Windsor Locks, CT 06096 or to St. Joseph's Residence, 1365 Enfield St, Enfield, CT 06082. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary