Francis Walter Cunnane, 87, of East Hartford, passed away at Hartford Hospital due to CoViD-19 at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 25th, 2020. He was the husband of Joyce (Abare) Cunnane. Born in Hartford on April 14th, 1933, he was the son of the late John and Patricia (Quinn) Cunnane. Fran enjoyed his working life at CNG and kept in touch with coworkers over the years after his retirement in 1994. He loved people, animals and nature, not necessarily in that order. Besides his wife of 67 years, Fran is survived by his daughter Patricia Cunnane – Ranson and her husband Briscoe Ranson as well as sisters-in-law, Karen Cancelmo and her husband Bob, Mary Jane Abare, Natalie Cunnane and family, Peggy Abare and family, niece Joanne Swikla and her husband John, nephews Robert, Steven, and Brian Kaminski and other relatives and friends including Fran's much loved cat Fenway. Besides his parents, Francis was predeceased by a brother, John Cunnane, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dick and Barbara Karzar, bother-in-law and sister-in-law Pat and Peter Kaminski and brothers-in-law Dick and Jack Abare. Due to the pandemic, the funeral is private. Funeral Services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.