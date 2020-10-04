Rev. Francis Curzon Howard, 93, left to be with the Lord on Friday September 25, 2020, at his home in Simsbury, CT. He was born in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England, to Eleanor (Crouch) and Harry Howard on July 28, 1927. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Joyce. After a time in the Royal Air Force, he did a variety of work, finally setting up as a successful Estate Agent (Realtor) in the North of England, but after several years, his earlier love of the Church caused him to attend St. Aidan's College, deciding that he instead wanted to provide Christ to the world. After serving a number of churches, he eventually became Rector of St. James, Somerset, Bermuda. After eight years, he attended the Episcopal Church School in Cambridge, Mass., then becoming Asst. Rector at Westfield. He then came to Trinity Episcopal Church, Tariffville, where he served for 24 years until he retired. He introduces the healing ministry to the parish, and in his gentle way, led many to know the Lord. After retirement, he held summer services at the little Chapel by the Sea, Kennebunk Beach, Maine, and volunteered at various churches in the Caribbean as rector. He served the Lord in many ways and places. In addition to Joyce, he is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Howard; a grandson, Tristan Guzman; a sister, Dorrie Graham-Cummings; a brother-n-law, Trevor Campbell; and two nephews, Mervyn and Lin Campbell; and Steven and Dianne Campbell. A private funeral will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church - Tariffville on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church Memorial Fund, 11 Church Street, Tariffville, CT 06081. He will be sadly missed by many. Carmon Funeral Home of Granby has care of the arrangements. For condolences and to view the service on Thursday October 8th, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.