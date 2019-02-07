Home

Murphy Funeral Home
115 Willow Street
Waterbury, CT 06710-2090
(203) 753-4134
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
115 Willow Street
Waterbury, CT 06710-2090
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
115 Willow Street
Waterbury, CT 06710-2090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Basilica of the Immaculate Conception
74 West Main Street.
View Map
Francis E. "Pup" Doolan


WATERBURY – Francis E. "Pup" Doolan, 89, passed away on February 3, 2019. He was husband of the late Rita (McDonald) Doolan.Pup was a retired educator, athletic director and coach at Terryville High School.Survivors include his 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.The Funeral Mass will be held Saturday February 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 74 West Main Street, Waterbury, CT. Friends are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Calling hours are Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home, 115 Willow Street, Waterbury. In lieu if flowers donations may be made in Pup's memory to the L.A.O.H Scholarship Fund, 91 Golden Hill St., Waterbury, CT 06706.Visit www.murphyfuneralhomect.com for full obituary or to send an online condolence.
