Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Francis F. Patnoe


1931 - 2019
Francis Felix Patnoe, 88, of Newington, loving husband of the late Elizabeth (Vail) Patnoe, died on Sunday, October 6, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 17th, 1931, in Hyde Park, VT, he moved to CT in 1951. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, before working for 20 years in the building trades. He retired from Edwards Food Warehouse in 1994. Francis is survived by his 3 children, Patricia Cirigliano, Joseph Patnoe and his wife Tara-lynn, Anne Howe and her husband Alan, all of Newington, 7 grandchildren, Megan and Lindsay Cirigliano, Katie (Patnoe) Gustafson, Joseph and Timothy Patnoe, Ryan and Brendan Howe, and 5 great-grandchildren, Ben and Emma Gustafson, Brayden Patnoe, Brynn Cirigliano, and Jazlyn Patnoe. He also leaves his brother, Edmund Patnoe, his dear companion, Yvette Green and her family, his "little sister" Angela Cirigliano, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Jerry Patnoe, his sister, Theresa Hamel, and his son-in-law, Bryan Cirigliano. Francis was a gentle, witty, generous man who was always there for everyone he knew. His inquisitive mind and insightful nature led to us learning something new from every conversation with him. He loved building in his workshop, listening to music, watching Hallmark movies and the History Channel, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest pride and joy. His life was very rich and we will treasure all of the stories he shared with us. The family would like to thank Dr. Anurag Sharma, Karen Bender, and all of those at Starling Physicians, along with the nurses and support staff of Hartford Hospital Bliss 11 East, who so lovingly and compassionately walked with him through his journey. We are forever grateful. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Saturday, October 12, from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Avenue, Newington, with a 12:00 PM Service of Family Reflection. Interment service will follow at West Meadow Cemetery.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2019
