Francis (Fran) Giantonio Sr, 89, husband of Janice Thompson Giantonio, of Aiken, passed away October 23, 2020. Born March 23, 1931 in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late William Giantonio Sr and Laura Vallera Giantonio. A blind date more than 62 years ago was love at first sight. They married in 1958 and had four children. They lived a wonderful life in Connecticut, settling in Glastonbury where he was active in many civic groups. He was a Stockbroker with Eddy & Co, Paine, Weber, Jackson & Curtis, and A.G. Edwards. Throughout his life he loved all sports and was able to coach his sons' little league baseball teams. But his true passion was playing golf, which he shared with Jan. Upon retiring they moved to Punta Gorda, FL, and later Aiken SC. They were able to enjoy a long retirement, which included traveling and frequently vacationing in Vermont. They enjoyed the beaches and continued the golfing adventures up and down the coast. They loved just spending time together. Fran will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years; his sons, Michael Giantonio (Alison), Middleton, CT, Francis Giantonio, Jr., North Haven, CT, Matthew Giantonio, Garner, NC, and Andrew Giantonio (Jennifer), Windsor Locks, CT; his 8 grandchildren; his 5 great-grandchildren; his sister, Linda Itson, Ridgefield, CT; and his brother, William Giantonio, Glastonbury, CT. In accordance with his wishes, Francis will be cremated, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date in CT. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.