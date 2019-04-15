Francis Sebastian (Hotsy) Gionfriddo, 95, a life-long resident of Middletown died peacefully on Thursday, April 11. Frank was born on May 7, 1923 and was the son of the late Luigi and Concettina (Intravaia) Gionfriddo. He graduated from Middletown High School as Salutatorian and attended Central Connecticut State College where he met the love of his life and everlasting best friend, Ellen. Frank served in the Army Air Force from 1942 to 1946. He attended New York University and received his Master's Degree in Education with a concentration in Vocational Guidance and Personnel Administration.Frank had a distinguished 38-year career at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford and Southington as a Quality Assurance Engineer. He was a writer of technical manuscripts and soon became a well-respected leader in his field.Frank's love of sports brought him to many local sporting events, and he never lost the enjoyment of watching UCONN's teams. Frank also exhibited an artistic talent from an early age, from designing school posters and program covers to beautifully intricate portrait drawings. Frank is predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Ellen Walsh. In addition, he is predeceased by his sister, Tonietta, and his brothers, John, William, and Valentine. Frank is survived by his children Lou Gionfriddo (Ginni), of South Bend, IN; Francia Goodwin (Butch), of Cromwell; David Gionfriddo (Nancy) of Wethersfield and Diane DelCervo (Ralph) of Hamden. Frank also leaves behind 14 loving grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours are at D'Angelo Funeral Home in Middletown on Tuesday, April 16, from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral Services are at St. Sebastian Church in Middletown at 12:30 on Wednesday, April 17th; burial will follow at St Sebastian Cemetery. Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019