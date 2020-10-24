HIGGANUM – Francis (Frank) Henry Kozmon, of the Higganum section of Haddam, died on the morning of Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a long illness. Born to Anna Prsek and Lucas Kozmon in Astoria/Queens, New York in 1932, the family moved to Higganum in 1938 and set up a poultry business. Frank would often recount his days at the Higganum Union School and the Woodrow Wilson High School, where he sang in the Glee Club. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Ann Greek Melkite-Catholic Church of Waterford and St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church of Meriden and a lifelong supporter of Catholic causes. After high school, Frank went to work at the Russell Manufacturing Company, on East Main Street in Middletown, where he started as a laborer and worked his way up to lead engineer and product line manager under Fenner America Ltd., the successor to the Russell Manufacturing Company. He was later owner and operator of The Rusco-X-Materials Co, Inc. where he was active in running the business to the end. He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954, during the Korean Conflict. Married in 1962 to Geraldine Halaby (1933-2001), they settled in Higganum to raise a family, to which he was devoted. Always having "things to do" he was never content to sit and allow time to pass him by but did enjoy occasional time on the shoreline. He never hesitated to pass on his "words of wisdom" and remind everyone of his humble beginnings "as a depression era kid born in a cold water flat." Of all his accomplishments, his family was his greatest pride, working his entire life to take care of his family to ensure at every stage they never had to live without. Frank was predeceased by his wife, parents and brother, Joseph George Kozmon and nephew Douglass Francis Kozmon. He is survived by his four children: Alexander Kozmon and his husband Gregory Vannoy of Florida, Jeffery Kozmon of Durham, Gregory Kozmon of Higganum and his fiancé Joan Silvia of Portland, and Alexis Kozmon and her husband Michael Cummings of Middletown as well as two grandchildren, Daniel Kozmon of New Britain, and Sydney-Ann Halaby Cummings of Middletown, niece Kimberly Mota and children of Cromwell, nephew Kevin Augeri and his wife MaryAnn and children of South Glastonbury, and nephew Joseph Kozmon of Virginia, nieces Kathleen Thompson of California and Donna Morgan of Michigan as well as numerous cousins in New York and Florida. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October, 27 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown, CT. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 28 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 10 Elm Street, Middletown, CT. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 1080 Horse Hill Road (Rte 147), Westbrook, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to St. Ann Greek Melkite-Catholic Church, 41 Cross Road, Waterford, CT 06385. Due to COVID-19 pandemic regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.



Published in Hartford Courant from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.