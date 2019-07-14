Francis "Skip" Ingraham II, 61, of Manchester CT, passed away Thursday, July 11 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. He was born in Bryn Mawr, PA of Janet (Gould) Ingraham and the late Francis "Frank" Ingraham I. He was a graduate of Ridgefield High School and SUNY Cobleskill. Skip was a kind man who was invested in his family, and enjoyed others' happiness and spending time with his large and close family. He took pleasure in the simple things in life such as playing cards and reading. Skip will be remembered by his love of The Boston Red Sox, his endless dad jokes, and his conversational manner. He will be remembered by the South United Methodist Church for his faith and service. Skip leaves behind his wife, Debora (Paddock) Ingraham, daughter and son-in-law, Emily (Ingraham) and Mitch Peterson, son, Francis "Jake" Ingraham III. Skip also leaves behind his brothers, John "Jack" Ingraham, Robert "Bob" Ingraham and Walter Mazurosky, Douglas and Meredith Ingraham, his sisters-in-law, Jackie Paddock, Barbara Paddock, and his brother-in-law, Douglas Paddock, and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hospital for Special Care's Neuromuscular fund, or to the elevator fund at South United Methodist Church at 1226 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040. Receiving will be at the John Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, CT from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, July 17th. Funeral services will be held at South United Methodist Church 1226 Main Street Manchester, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18th. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019