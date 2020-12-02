Francis J. Keough, 86, formerly of New Britain, died Sunday morning (Nov. 29, 2020) at an area convalescent home. Born in New Britain, the son of Francis and Lillian (Abetz) Keough, he lived most of his life in New Britain. A graduate of local schools he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his education he became a college professor at Central Connecticut State University and also worked at the U.S. Post Office. Frank is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral service will be private with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain, with his parents. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com