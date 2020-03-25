Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Matthews Jr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis J. Matthews Jr. Obituary
Francis Julius Matthews Jr., (affectionately known as "Frank" to most and as "Butch" to his family) 78, of Waterbury, CT entered eternal rest on March 12, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Born on October 20, 1941 in Hartford, CT, he was the oldest of 7 children born to Georgiana (Countryman-Bey) and the late Francis J. Matthews, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Debra Miller Matthews. A visitation will take place on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT from 11:00AM –12:00PM followed by a celebration of life at 12:00PM. To view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -