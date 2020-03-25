|
Francis Julius Matthews Jr., (affectionately known as "Frank" to most and as "Butch" to his family) 78, of Waterbury, CT entered eternal rest on March 12, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Born on October 20, 1941 in Hartford, CT, he was the oldest of 7 children born to Georgiana (Countryman-Bey) and the late Francis J. Matthews, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Debra Miller Matthews. A visitation will take place on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT from 11:00AM –12:00PM followed by a celebration of life at 12:00PM. To view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020