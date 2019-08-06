Home

Francis J. Morrison Obituary
Francis J. Morrison, 80, of Marlborough, passed away on August 2, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Elaine M. (Young) Morrison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Fisher Church, 30 Jones Hollow Rd., Marlborough. Burial, with Military Honors, will be at the convenience of the family in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John Fisher Church, 30 Jones Hollow Rd., Marlborough, CT 06447. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
