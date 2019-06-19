Home

Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
Francis Guerrera
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chase Parkway Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
Chase Parkway Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Prospect, CT
Guerrera Sr. Francis M. Frank Kevin [email protected] "Loving husband, father, grandfather & brother" Francis "Frank" M. Guerrera Sr., 82, of Prospect, longtime resident of Waterbury, entered into the gates of heaven on June 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Judith J. (Grella) Guerrera of 58 years. Frank was born in Waterbury on November 10, 1936, son of the late Michael and Carmela (Rinaldi) Guerrera. He was a graduate of Crosby High School and received his Associate's Degree from Post College. He was a longtime employee of Uniroyal Chemical for over 40 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Frank was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony's Church in Prospect and was an avid N.Y. Yankees, Boston Celtics and N.Y. Giants fan. He loved tending to his lawn, walking his daughter's dog, Harley and absolutely adored his grandchildren. Besides his wife Judy of Prospect, Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory his two children, Francis M. "Fran" Guerrera and his wife Joan of Newington and Sandra Guerrera and her husband David Frappier of Prospect. He also leaves behind his six grandchildren; Francis M. "Michael" Guerrera III and his wife Haleigh, Elizabeth R. Guerrera, Steven T. Frappier, Matthew A. Guerrera, Christopher L. Frappier and Nicholas S. Frappier, his sister, Mary Fusco and her husband Anthony of Watertown as well as several nieces and nephews. Arrangements: A funeral will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 9:45 a.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury to St. Anthony's Church in Prospect for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury. Calling hours will be held Thursday evening, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Frank's memory to: St. Jude's Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com PROSPECT
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 19, 2019
