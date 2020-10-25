Francis Manning

Francis "Tony" Manning, 86, of Southington passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Whitman) Manning for 61 years will have a graveside service with military honors on Thursday, Oct. 29th at 12 p.m. at the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 318 Bow Ln., Middletown. (Covid19 precautions will be followed and masks will be required.) The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com