Beloved husband for 56 years of the late Gertrude (Martin) Pasborg, Francis Melvin "Speck" Pasborg passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born in Glenns Ferry, Idaho, on December 2, 1919, he was the son of the late Emma (Zeman) and James Pasborg. Fifty days shy of his 101st birthday, he was the oldest surviving veteran in the Town of Wethersfield and was celebrated in the Memorial Day parade as Grand Marshall in 2014. Speck loved reminiscing about his boyhood days. As the smallest and youngest, his brothers nicknamed him "the little Speck". He enjoyed riding on the locomotive with his father, James, (who was the engineer), diving off the old water wheel with his friends, getting parts from the dump to put a Model T Ford together, fishing, hunting, panning for gold and exploring along the Canyon Creek and Snake River. He loved talking about his pet dogs, Pal and Pretzel, his orange cat Kochka, his duck Madam Queen and his favorite pet eagle, Butch, who was rescued and became part of the family. A short story was written in Reader's Digest (1956) about Butch the Eagle. Speck also enjoyed working with mechanics and chemicals in his basement and listening to bible stories with his father when their pastor dropped by for visits. In high school, Speck was president of his class, captain of the football team, and active in drama and chorus. He went to the University of Idaho, Ohio State and University of Alabama where he majored in Chemical Engineering and later taught Chemistry. He was enlisted into the Army for World War II on December 20, 1942. He was soon promoted to Tech Sergeant and assigned to a special service regiment to work on constructing and supervising the water treatment purification system in the camps of CBI (China Burma India), making sure the drinking water was safe, which saved many GI lives. After corresponding oversees to "Gert", the love of his life, they married on February 16, 1946 at Lady of Sorrows Church in West Hartford shortly after Speck was discharged from the Army. Speck started employment at Pratt & Whitney as a Chief Chemist and later as Lab Director at Colt Industries. He finished his professional career with 25 years at J.M. Ney Co. in Bloomfield, as a metallurgist and chemist in research where many products and patents were developed. Speck was a member of the VFW, Hartford Industrial Management Club and graduate at Sprayberry Academy of Radio and TV. He was a communicant of Christ the King and also volunteered his talent for repairing clocks, radios, and televisions to widows of ministers at the Armsmear in Hartford. Speck enjoyed listening to the Big Bands of the 40's, reading science and mechanics, C.S. Lewis, bowling, entertaining with his harmonica, banjo, and years earlier, the accordion. His most memorable times were spent on cross country camping vacations with family and getting together with his special friends for luncheons, birthday celebrations, cookouts. He always looked forward to visits with his relatives and special friends: Craig, Pat, Dave, Lorraine, Therese, Jennifer, Bud, John, and so many wonderful neighbors and caregivers. Speck was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be forever missed by his children: son, Gregory Pasborg and wife Karen of Meriden; daughter, Christine Martocchio and husband John of East Hartland; and daughter, Roberta Tripp and husband Glenn of Woodstock, GA. His adored grandchildren are Lisa, Jill, Jesse, Courtney and Karen. His great-grandchildren are Taylor, Anthony, Richard, and Jacob. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was sadly predeceased by his wonderful grandson, Luke, who made sure his grandfather was well cared for and by his brothers, Ernest, Ralph and James. Speck was a lasting example. Showing most importantly his love and faith in God. He is home now. His journey here has ended and now he is at peace with our Heavenly Father. A private Christian service with military honors will be held at the Old Village Cemetery in Wethersfield with Pastor Al Royal officiating. Special thanks to Dr. Pope, Companions Forever, Soldiers, Sailors & Marines, Veterans Administration and Beacon Hospice. Donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
