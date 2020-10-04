Francis "Frank" Mitchell Lewis, 79, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Windsor, beloved husband, and best friend for over 54 years of Jacqueline (Allen) Lewis, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Ford) Lewis, he immigrated to the United States in 1969. A few days after arriving in the states, Frank accepted a job at The Hartford Courant in the composing room where they laid out the printing for the daily news. Frank's dream was always to have a career in Advertising, so while at the Hartford Courant, he attended Greater Hartford Community College and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from the University of Hartford. Frank became an Automotive Advertising Account Executive and was assigned to dealerships in the prestigious Farmington Valley territory; he retired from the Hartford Courant in 1995 after 26 years of service. Frank was an Entrepreneur and while at the Hartford Courant, he started his own business and was the owner of Frank's Place Café and Lounge in Hartford, which he continued to run until retiring to Florida in 2003. Frank was a big supporter of the West Indian Culture as a whole and believed that whatever island you were from, you should embrace your culture, so he dedicated a great deal of his time and talents and was a major supporter of the Trinidad and Tobago American Society, serving as President. He was also Chairman of the West Indian Celebration Committee. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will fondly remember him as wonderful man who gave selflessly and placed his family and friends above all else. Frank was an extremely supportive husband and family man. He encouraged his wife, Jacqueline, to pursue her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. They were a united team and were true soul mates. He led by example and taught the value of a strong work ethic, sense of identity, and merits of giving back to your community. Frank was a man of impeccable taste who loved to travel the world with his wife by his side. He always said, "the world is too big for me not to see as much of the it as I can." In their retirement, they loved having their family come visit them in Florida and they also enjoyed traveling back to Connecticut and to California to spend time with them. Besides the love of his life, Jacqueline, who has an ache in her heart with his passing, he leaves two sons, Dwight A. Lewis and his wife Andrea of Windsor, and Francis M. Lewis, Jr. and his wife Tina of Westminster, CA; his grandchildren, Korey, Daviah, Diara, Lily, Amanda, and Kelsey; his brothers, Richard Lewis and his wife Veronica of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Gregory Lewis and his wife Beverly of North Carolina, and Kirby Lewis and his wife Nessa of Bloomfield; his sisters, Marcia Lewis of Hartford, and Petra Chapman and her husband Louis of Delray Beach, FL; his God children, Deazia, and Aldia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Beside his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Michael Lewis. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To leave an online condolence, share a memory with his family, or instructions on how to attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
