Francis "Frankie" Parlee JR., 75, of Manchester Connecticut, passed away on May 2, 2020. He opened Parlee's Barber shop in 1985 which he operated in Manchester, for many years. He was born on May 8, 1944 to the late Francis Parlee and Antoinette (D'Amigo) St.Laurent. Frankie is survived by his two brothers, Thomas and Linda Parlee of Chula Vista, CA, Alson and Barbara St. Laurent of Wethersfield, CT as well as his nieces Tracy, Robin, Theresa, Michelle and nephew Alexander. He is preceded in death by his parents Francis Parlee and Antoinette St. Laurent. Due to health concerns, a private burial was held in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
