Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Pinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis "Bud" Pinto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis "Bud" Pinto Obituary
Francis " Bud " Pinto passed away on Sunday ( May 12 ). He was born April 23, 1931 in Hartford, Ct. Bud was an auto mechanic and owner/operator of Bud's Auto Sales in Middletown. Throughout his life he had a passion for auto mechanics and loved the challenge of figuring out how to fix the problem. He was a racing enthusiast as well, having raced at Connecticut Dragway and Stafford Motor Speedway. He defined the term " independence " and will be missed by all who witnessed his high automotive intellect, his work ethic and the attitude that if you were not willing to go that extra " quarter mile " to get it done right, then it wasn't worth doing. Funeral services and burial were private. The Coughlin - Lastrina Funeral Home 491 High St. Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.