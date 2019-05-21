Francis " Bud " Pinto passed away on Sunday ( May 12 ). He was born April 23, 1931 in Hartford, Ct. Bud was an auto mechanic and owner/operator of Bud's Auto Sales in Middletown. Throughout his life he had a passion for auto mechanics and loved the challenge of figuring out how to fix the problem. He was a racing enthusiast as well, having raced at Connecticut Dragway and Stafford Motor Speedway. He defined the term " independence " and will be missed by all who witnessed his high automotive intellect, his work ethic and the attitude that if you were not willing to go that extra " quarter mile " to get it done right, then it wasn't worth doing. Funeral services and burial were private. The Coughlin - Lastrina Funeral Home 491 High St. Middletown is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019