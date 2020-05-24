Francis R. Zumpano
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis R. Zumpano, 76, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Emily (Smith) Zumpano passed away peacefully at home Thursday May 21st 2020. Born in Port Jervis, NY on August 19th 1943; he was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Via) Zumpano. He graduated with an engineering degree from Syracuse University and married his high school sweetheart in 1965. They settled in South Windsor where they raised their family. Francis worked at UTRC for 35 years until he retired in 2000. After his retirement, he was able to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren whom he adored. He enjoyed the outdoors, golfing with the UTC Golf League, tending to his beautiful lawn, hiking and biking many miles over the years and creating his model train layouts. He dedicated a lot of time as a volunteer at the Goodwin Forest in Hampton, CT managing trails and creating detailed maps. In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by 2 daughters and their husbands, Adrien and Eric Raffia of Enfield, CT and Amy and Michael Short of Ellington, CT. His grandchildren Lauren and Kristen Raffia and Conor and Kaley Short. He is survived by his brother Vincent and his wife Joanne of NJ; his brother in-law Thomas and his wife Debbie of NJ and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Kelly and her husband Jim of NY. He was loved beyond measure and will be greatly missed by many. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. Attendance may be limited by the funeral home for periods of time as necessary to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved