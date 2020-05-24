Francis "Frank" Samuel Sottile, 90, of Simsbury, husband of the late Mary (Lester) Sottile, died peacefully Monday, May 11, 2020 at Meadowbrook of Granby. He was born June 26, 1929 in Worcester, MA, son of the late Carmelo and Salvatora Rose (Genovese) Sottile and lived on Vining Drive in Simsbury, CT for 54 years. While in high school, Frank played clarinet and saxophone and was the Big Band Leader of Frankie's Swingsters. Prior to graduation, they played at proms and community dances. Frank was a graduate of UMASS Amherst, Class of 1952, having been a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity and playing a lead role in a production of Guys and Dolls. He was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce having served in the Korean War. In 1953, while in the Airforce, Frank was in a near deadly car accident, and due to his injuries he was unable to continue playing music. Frank was an Insurance and Product Sales Representative for Sun Life of Canada and Mutual Trust Life for many years and retired from Heartland Systems in 2009 at 80 years old. Throughout his work he earned a life time membership in the Million Dollar Round Table for Life Insurance Sales. He was a member of the Simsbury Community Theatre having starred as Fiorello LaGuardia around 1965. Frank was fond of architecture and built sail boats and homes from his teen years through college, and later built his own home in Simsbury, CT in 1954. Frank loved to vacation and travel with his wife, children, his brother and family, and with his grandchildren as the family grew. When Frank's three children were young, until their early teens, he would entertain the neighborhood children with wagon rides pulled by his John Deer tractor. He also enjoyed skiing, visiting beaches and building giant sandcastles, hosting backyard picnics and pool parties, playing golf and traveling the world as a motivational speaker. Frank will forever be remembered for his larger than life personality, his love of food and family, his boisterous laugh, and his ability to tell a joke at any moment. As a grandfather he created magical worlds, shared his zest for life through adventures, songs and laughter, and always made time for celebration. He is survived by his first born, and only daughter, Angela M. Sottile-Fowler of Yarmouth, ME; his sons, Lester C. Sottile and wife Beth of Manchester; and Peter F. Sottile and wife Maria Ecke of Simsbury; his brother David J. Sottile and wife Rose Marie of Simsbury; his grandchildren, Ginger Fowler; Georgia Sottile Jenkins and wife Kari; Megan Sottile and partner Mark Thibault; his only grandson, Matthew Sottile; Lauren Sottile and partner Sean Stellato; and Julia Sottile; great grandchildren, Miles Lucas Samuel Jenkins and Emmalia Suzann Jenkins; and the entire CT originated Sottile Family of cousins who loved him as a brother and their children and grandchildren who grew to know and love him because of his amazing smile and generous heart, which he continued to share with others until his last breath. Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford at 170 Sigourney Street, Hartford, CT 06105; or The Connecticut Audubon Society at 314 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Please visit Frank's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.