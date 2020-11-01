Francis Thomas Tebecio, 91, widower of Frances (Boccaccio) Tebecio, passed away peacefully to reunite with his beloved wife of 64 years on October 28, 2020. Frank was also known as: Franky Thomas, Tab or Tabby, Dad, Uncle Tab, Grandpa, or Papa/Great Grandpa. He was born in Torrington, CT, on December 16, 1928 to Anna (Zifcak) and Theodore Tebecio; he is predeceased by his parents and five siblings. Tab was a proud Veteran of the Korean War. Residing in East Hartford for the past 58 years, he retired from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, where he was a tool designer throughout his career. Early in his marriage he worked part-time as an Auto Mechanic in Hartford, for Federko's Esso Station. Tab and his wife Fran raised two sons and a daughter, and then greatly enjoyed their many grand, and great-grandchildren. He was especially fond of "the little people," those grand and great grandkids. He could be quite silly, goofy, and very warm. He was extremely proud of all the "little ones." He also loved his many nieces and nephews. Tab was very proud to be an active member of St. Christopher Parish, attending daily mass for many, many years. He was also a skilled cabinetmaker and enjoyed making creations from wood. He was a handy-man in many ways, working on projects in his home right till the end. Tab was a great driver on multiple car trips with his family and with/for his wife's family. Tab was an avid sports fan with favorites: UCONN, the New York Yankees and New York Giants. His sons proudly accompanied him on his last trip to Yankee Stadium a few years back. Tab's wife passed on February 19, 2020. He is survived by his three children: Robert Tebecio of Oakdale, MaryEllen and Richard Botticello of Manchester, and Joseph Tebecio of East Hartford. He will always be Grandpa to his grandchildren; Sarah and Sean Lafferty, Amy Tebecio, Kristen Tebecio, Jacqueline and Jason Smith, Robbie and Kiera Tebecio, Richard and Tamera Botticello, Patrick and Molly Tebecio, Jacob Tebecio, and Anthony and Phoebe Botticello; and Papa to his adoring great-grandchildren; Dylan, Madelyne and Leroy; Isabella and Abigail; Taylor and Jordan; Isaiah and Shaye Lynne; Pierce, Lilliana, and Gabriella; Nora and Lucy. Our family is grateful to the medical staff at both Hartford Hospital, and Woodlake at Tolland Rehabilitation Center. For the health and safety of all our family and friends, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Christopher Church, followed by a private burial with military honors at Silver Lane Cemetery. For online condolences please visit ww.tierneyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
: LLS-CTWHV P.O. Box 22445, New York, NY 10087-2445. www.tierneyfuneralhome.com