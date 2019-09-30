Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Newington, CT
View Map
Francis Vesci


1929 - 2019
Francis "Frank" Vesci, 89, of Old Lyme and formerly of Newington, died in the comfort of his home, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, after a brief illness. Frank was born in New Britain on November 2, 1929 to Mary (Germinaro) Vesci and Constantino Vesci, the youngest of five children. Upon graduation from New Britain High School in 1948, Frank was employed by The Stanley Works before enlisting in the United States Army. Frank was stationed in Alaska as part of the Tank Corp, achieving the rank of Tank Commander. After his honorable discharge from the service, he was employed as a draftsman by the Factory Insurance Association. By pure chance and a case of mistaken identity, he met his beloved wife Sue (Peronace) with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Frank enrolled in Central Connecticut State College under the GI Bill and received a Master of Science degree in Elementary Education. He completed his student teaching at Vance School before teaching at Kensington Grammar School. He was among the first staff to begin teaching at the newly constructed Catherine M. McGee Middle School in Berlin, from where he retired. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington, and more recently of Christ the King Church, Old Lyme. Besides his wife Sue, he leaves his sons Dr. Francis Vesci and his wife Antonietta of Southington, and Tom Vesci of Newington; his three grandsons Michael, Andrew, and Francesco; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Tony and Jack, and his sisters Teresa and Jenny. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 30, 2019
