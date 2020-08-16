Francis X. Murphy of Haddam, CT, passed on August 12, 2020. Born on July 25 1930 in Fall River, MA, he was the eldest child of Michael and Nathalie Murphy. Frank served in the US Army Air Corps and was stationed in Germany during the Berlin Air Lift. He left the US Air Force in 1950. After leaving the military, Frank worked for CANEL where he met many life-long friends, including Elizabeth Jane Elliott, whom he married in 1958. Frank worked as a consultant for the Town of Haddam for many years. He was active in Amway until he died. Frank is survived by his children and stepchildren, Craig F. Murphy and Elizabeth Murphy Nible, William and Justine Van Wie, his brothers Jeffrey and Michael, his sister Nathalie Ann Conway, eleven grandchildren, and multiple great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 40 years, Jane, three brothers, and his companion of 19 years, Fay J Van Wie. Frank never met a stranger. He was quick witted and kind. Frank loved to entertain. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17th at 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Family and friends may call prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial with military honors will be privately held at the State Veterans' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans
. Attention: Gift Processing, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.