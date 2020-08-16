Frank was a gem, the real deal, always involved in the Emerald Bay community. His smile behind the grill at our Barbeques never faded a real character with a way of making us chuckle. Of the many things I remember about Frank, the one thing I know I'll never forget is the twinkle in his eyes, his Irish twinkle. Dominick and I only had the pleasure of knowing Frank for seven years, and we're so thankful to have had that opportunity. Our sincere condolences to his entire family. You'll be missed Frank.

Beverly & Dominick Gallo

Neighbor