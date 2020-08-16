1/2
Francis X. Murphy
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis X. Murphy of Haddam, CT, passed on August 12, 2020. Born on July 25 1930 in Fall River, MA, he was the eldest child of Michael and Nathalie Murphy. Frank served in the US Army Air Corps and was stationed in Germany during the Berlin Air Lift. He left the US Air Force in 1950. After leaving the military, Frank worked for CANEL where he met many life-long friends, including Elizabeth Jane Elliott, whom he married in 1958. Frank worked as a consultant for the Town of Haddam for many years. He was active in Amway until he died. Frank is survived by his children and stepchildren, Craig F. Murphy and Elizabeth Murphy Nible, William and Justine Van Wie, his brothers Jeffrey and Michael, his sister Nathalie Ann Conway, eleven grandchildren, and multiple great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 40 years, Jane, three brothers, and his companion of 19 years, Fay J Van Wie. Frank never met a stranger. He was quick witted and kind. Frank loved to entertain. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17th at 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Family and friends may call prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial with military honors will be privately held at the State Veterans' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans. Attention: Gift Processing, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 15, 2020
Frank was a gem, the real deal, always involved in the Emerald Bay community. His smile behind the grill at our Barbeques never faded a real character with a way of making us chuckle. Of the many things I remember about Frank, the one thing I know I'll never forget is the twinkle in his eyes, his Irish twinkle. Dominick and I only had the pleasure of knowing Frank for seven years, and we're so thankful to have had that opportunity. Our sincere condolences to his entire family. You'll be missed Frank.
Beverly & Dominick Gallo
Neighbor
August 15, 2020
Growing up, I remember seeing this picture of Frank on the gallery of brothers photos at his parents house when my family visited my sister's godparents, Frank was probably as surprised as anyone when I married his brother Tom. I remember most how Frank was key in planning their annual family gathering and reunions of the brothers keeping them all in touch. My deepest condolences to his children he will be remembered in my prayers. May he rest in peace.
Mary Murphy
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
We purchased in Emerald Bay 7 years ago. As a neighbor Frank was the first to introduce himself to me and welcomed us with kindness .Right away I could tell he had quick wit with a sense of humor. It was Frank that encourage me to join the Tuesday volunteer group where I continued to meet good neighbors, Thank you Frank, you will be missed.
Tony Loiacono
Neighbor
August 15, 2020
Frank was proud of his service in the Army Air Corp / United States Air Force. He told me he was a multi engine aircraft mechinac and served a s a mechinac on the " Berlin Airlift" .He was very proud of this. Frank was a good friend of Emerald Bay. and the "Tuesday Volinteer" group in Naples. He is shurly missed. Ellen Clarke and Mike Buckley. Naples .
Mike Buckley and Ellen Clarke
Neighbor
August 14, 2020
So sorry for the loss of our friend Frank who I was lucky to know as a fellow resident and Tuesday volunteer at the Villages of Emerald Bay. Frank's challenge was to keep our misfit group organized and coordinated. He excelled in getting us to do stuff while having great fun.
Robin Platt
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved