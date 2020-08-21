Francisco C. Montañez, 66, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14th, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Patillas, Puerto Rico, he was raised in Hartford and most recently owned his home in Bloomfield. Francisco honorably served his country in the U.S Navy stationed in various locations such as Bermuda, Texas and Tennessee. He graduated from Central CT State University and after 25 years of employment, he retired from the State of CT as a Social Worker for the Department of Mental Health. He was dedicated to serving the community and helping others. His ultimate passion was fishing with his close friends and loved Monday night Jazz festivals. Francisco will be lovingly remembered by his three children, Shakira Montañez, Francisco Montañez and wife v Natashia Kimberly Marshall Montañez of FL and Mallory Montañez of NJ, his father Andres Montañez and wife Ana, his five grandchildren Francisco Montañez Jr., Ah'mya Cassana Montañez, Janice Alicia Montañez, Jonathan Rafael Colon III, and Rafael Lucas Colon. He also leaves his seven siblings, Andre Cruz of Puerto Rico, Miriam Cruz of Manchester, Judy Montañez of Puerto Rico, Griscella Montañez of Puerto Rico, Thea Montañez of Hartford, Javier Montañez of FL and Gabriel Montañez of Bloomfield, many nieces and nephews, and his four close friends, Montrose Christie, David Macey, Dennis Smith, and Richard Howell. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, August 24th, at 12pm at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 1 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. Due to social gathering restrictions, all other services will be private. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duska.net