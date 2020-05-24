Francisco J. Lozano, 80, of Hartford, beloved husband, father, grandfather and father in-law passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Francisco, also known as "Don Francisco" was born September 4, 1939 in Mendoza, Argentina. A beautiful vineyard was his home until 1960, when he joined the 4th Parachute Brigade unit in "La Fuerza Aerea Argentina"(Argentine Air Force). After the Air Force, Francisco married Ester and they moved to Buenos Aires, where both daughters, Monica and Rosa were born. Then, his adventurous spirit took him to USA; Miami Florida and eventually Hartford CT, where he lived the rest of his life. He loved his Argentine roots, especially; mandatory wine at every meal, cheering his favorite "fútbol"(soccer) team, afternoon "mates" (traditional Argentine drink), playing "Chinchón"(Spanish card game) and of course making "Asado"(Argentine barbecue) for family and friends. After his retirement from Preston Engravers, he cherished the time with his family and enjoyed many hobbies. He was an artist at heart, his formal training in drawing and painting were his passion. Francisco was also an avid music lover, he owned a collection of musical instruments, which he played while listening to "Tangos" and "Argentine Folklore music". Another of his favorite pastimes was working with video and photo equipment. He was known and loved for his quirky sense of humor, mild temperament and his kindhearted spirit. Que en paz descanse Don Francisco. Francisco will be extremely missed; he is survived by his loving wife Ester Lozano (Hartford, CT), his daughters Monica Lozano (Rocky Hill, CT) and Rosa Romero (Windsor, CT), as well as his son in-law Raymond Romero, his two grandsons, Ray Romero Jr., Erik Romero and his granddaughter Rebeca Romero. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, services will be held in private.



