Francisco R. "Chico" Gomes


1941 - 2020
Francisco R. "Chico" Gomes Obituary
Francisco "Chico" R. Gomes, 78, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. Born June 24, 1941 in the small town of Reguengo do Fetal, Portugal, Chico began work in the local stone quarries at the age of ten and later migrated to Paris, France, before moving to Hartford in 1969. Chico spent most of his working life as a stone mason; his work can be found surrounding the Eiffel Tower in Paris and throughout the Hartford area including many of Elizabeth Park's stone walls. Outside of his work, Chico's passion was manifest in his garden where he enjoyed many spring and summer evenings. He is survived by his wife, Anita; daughters, Suzette and Sarah; daughter and son-in-law, Jenna and Louis De Gruy; son and daughter-in-law, Francisco J. Gomes and Flora Murphy; grandchildren, Mica and Elon; sisters, Teresa Mira and Isaura Santos, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. The family will hold a private graveside service with a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chico's honor to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org). Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
