Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Francisco Rodriguez
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Francisco Rodriguez


1942 - 2019
Francisco Rodriguez, 77, of Hartford, passed away on November 28, 2019. He was born in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Francisco and Marcela (Gonzalez) Rodriguez. Francisco worked at UCONN as a maintenance supervisor. He also loved to dance. Francisco leaves behind his four sons, Francisco Rodriguez Jr. and Allen Rodriguez, both of Springfield, MA, William Rodriguez of New Britain and Isaac Rodriguez of Miami, FL, his two daughters Elba Figueroa and Sonia Gutierrez, both of Hartford. He is also survived by his two brothers Rafael of Hartford and Raul of Boston, MA, his two sisters Carmen Rodriguez and Nelida Cuadrado, both of Hartford, and 14 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers Jose and Thomas Rodriguez. Calling hours will be from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, December 4, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
