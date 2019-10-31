Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Martin's Episcopal Mission
290 Cornwall St
Hartford, CT 06112
(860) 242-0318
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
290 Cornwall Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francisco Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisco Wentworth Watson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francisco Wentworth Watson Obituary
Francisco Wentworth George Watson (formerly of Hartford, CT) died on September 17, 2019 at age 91 in Palm Bay, Florida. He was born on April 10, 1928 in Moron, Cuba to Jamaican parents, George Watson and Leveta Fearon (Gregory) Watson. He grew up in Kingston, Jamaica. Mr. Watson migrated to Hartford, Connecticut in 1956 and worked at Stanadyne, and retired in 1992. Mr. Watson was predeceased by his wife Lucille Coke-Watson, sister Dorothy Clarke, stepsons Eric Coke-Watson and Lucien McDougal (Ingrid) and his beloved dogs. He leaves in sorrow his son Wentworth Watson (Frances) and daughter Carol Watson-Miller (Clifton), 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 beloved nephews: Valentin Bertram, Ainsworth (Robert) Watson and Carlton Watson. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 290 Cornwall Street. Hartford, CT 06112
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francisco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -