Franciszek "Frank" Nozka, 95, of Newington, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at New Britain General Hospital. Born in Poland in 1923, son of the late Jan and Jozefa (Dziadosz) Nozka, Frank was raised in Poland and immigrated to the United States after World War II. After living in Hartford for several years, Frank and his family settled in Newington where he had lived for the last 50 years. He worked as brick layer for over 30 years and was a member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers until his retirement in 1985. Proud of his Polish heritage, Frank was a member of the Polish Army Veterans Association of America, Post #119 in Hartford and he was a corporate member and past board member of the Polish National Home in Hartford. In his spare time, Frank loved to play the clarinet and performed with many bands over the years including the Farmington Valley Band, the Shriner's Band in Newington, and several combos that he played with throughout Connecticut. He loved animals and raised pigeons and chickens over the years as well as several bee hives outside his home. After his retirement, he enjoyed watching nature programs on TV and relaxing to his favorite Polish music. Frank was a parishioner of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford for over 60 years. He leaves his wife, Wieslawa Nozka of Newington; a son, John Nozka of West Hartford; a daughter, Jean Nozka of New Britain; a grandson, Mitchell Nozka and his wife Janice of Burke, VA; two great-grandchildren, Alina and Malachi Nozka; a niece, Elizabeth Wojciechowski and her husband Stanley of Houston, TX; a great-niece, Dorothy Petrusek and her husband Michael of Houston, TX; a great-nephew, Robert Wojciechowski and his wife Katie of Cypress, TX; six great-great nieces and nephews; and other relatives including the Skorek, Podgorniak, Cichosz, and Krol families. He was predeceased by his first wife, Alina (Paszkowicz) Nozka; a brother, Wladyslaw Nozka; and a great-nephew, Daniel Wojciechowski. His family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 5-8 p.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, May 11, 9:15 a.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit, www.southgreenmemorialhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019