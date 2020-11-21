1/
Franciszek Piasecki
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franciszek's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franciszek Piasecki, 102, of Burlington and formerly of Hartford, beloved husband for 52 years of the late Stefania (Lesko) Piasecki, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Born in Poland on May 20, 1918, son of the late Antoni and Anna (Zurawska) Piasecki, he had lived in Poland until the age of 56 when he immigrated to the United States and settled in Hartford. Franciszek worked at The Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford for 10 years until his retirement in 1984. He enjoyed gardening around his home and especially was fond of growing his own grapes and making his own homestyle wine which he shared with his friends and family. He studied homeopathic medicines and cures and enjoyed good health for over 100 years. He was an avid reader and frequently read his Bible and historical novels. Most of all, Franciszek was a peaceful man who loved everyone. He loved helping others with home projects and was a "jack of all trades". He was a parishioner of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford for over 50 years. He leaves three sons, Jerzy Piasecki and his wife Bozena of Burlington, Leszek Piasecki and his wife Kristyna of Houston, TX, and Boguslaw "Bob" Piasecki and his wife Aleksandra of Tampa, FL; seven grandchildren, Christopher Piasecki of Austin, TX, Adam Piasecki and his wife Crysta of Bristol, David Piasecki and his wife Elizabeth of Indianapolis, IN, Dorothy Piasecki-Jones and her husband Ben, Katherine Piasecki, and Andrew Piasecki and his wife Jeanniie Fong all of Houston, TX, and Robert Piasecki and his wife Danielle of Seminole, FL; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews in Poland and Australia. Besides his wife he was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. His family will receive friends on Monday, November 23, 8:45-9:45 a.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
08:45 - 09:45 AM
South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
43 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
(860) 246-1413
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved