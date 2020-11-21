Franciszek Piasecki, 102, of Burlington and formerly of Hartford, beloved husband for 52 years of the late Stefania (Lesko) Piasecki, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Born in Poland on May 20, 1918, son of the late Antoni and Anna (Zurawska) Piasecki, he had lived in Poland until the age of 56 when he immigrated to the United States and settled in Hartford. Franciszek worked at The Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford for 10 years until his retirement in 1984. He enjoyed gardening around his home and especially was fond of growing his own grapes and making his own homestyle wine which he shared with his friends and family. He studied homeopathic medicines and cures and enjoyed good health for over 100 years. He was an avid reader and frequently read his Bible and historical novels. Most of all, Franciszek was a peaceful man who loved everyone. He loved helping others with home projects and was a "jack of all trades". He was a parishioner of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford for over 50 years. He leaves three sons, Jerzy Piasecki and his wife Bozena of Burlington, Leszek Piasecki and his wife Kristyna of Houston, TX, and Boguslaw "Bob" Piasecki and his wife Aleksandra of Tampa, FL; seven grandchildren, Christopher Piasecki of Austin, TX, Adam Piasecki and his wife Crysta of Bristol, David Piasecki and his wife Elizabeth of Indianapolis, IN, Dorothy Piasecki-Jones and her husband Ben, Katherine Piasecki, and Andrew Piasecki and his wife Jeanniie Fong all of Houston, TX, and Robert Piasecki and his wife Danielle of Seminole, FL; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews in Poland and Australia. Besides his wife he was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. His family will receive friends on Monday, November 23, 8:45-9:45 a.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.