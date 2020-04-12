|
Francoise (Guertin) Colello, 71, of Newington, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Colello for 47 years. Born in Sherbrooke, Canada, daughter of the late Dorio and Yvonne (Lessard) Guertin, she was a longtime Newington resident. Francoise's passion was quilting and sewing and she was a member of the Newington Schoolhouse Quilters-A Chapter of the Greater Hartford Quilt Guild. She was a strong, compassionate person and bravely battled cancer for 16 years. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family. Along with her husband, she leaves her two daughters, Vanessa Colello of Newington and Dore Tomilonus of Cromwell, and her granddaughters, Maya Colello of Newington and Emily Tomilonus of Southington. Her funeral services will be scheduled with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington at future date. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020