|
|
On September 10, 2019, Françoise Déome Soroka, 76, passed peacefully. Françoise was a loving sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, & friend to all who met her. Françoise was born in Brussels to François & Evelyn Déome on March 24, 1943. While studying dentistry at l'Université Catholique de Louvain, Françoise met and married a charming American named Alan in 1971. The two moved to Connecticut to raise three children. During her life, Françoise worked many jobs, including in the reservations department at American Airlines although she enjoyed her job as mother and friend most. Françoise is survived by sisters Colette & Jacques Michaëlis & Nicole & Pierre Boulanger; many nieces & nephews; husband of 48 years, Alan; children Sandra & Chet Rhodes, Peter & Rebecca Soroka, Laura Soroka & Surjit Sethuraman; & 9 grandchildren, Brennan, Jaden, Lindsay, Rorion, Gillian, Logan, Brianna, Samir, & Adrian. A wake will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smilow Cancer Fund at 95 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit Françoise's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019