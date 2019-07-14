Frank A. Christiana, 86, formerly of Collinsville and Niantic, CT, passed away July 10, 2019 in North Port, FL. Born December 7, 1932 in Hartford to Frank and Mildred (Bacon) Christiana, he was a 1951 graduate of Bulkeley High School. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He attended Hartford Tech and the University of Connecticut. He was a 35-year employee of Combustion Engineering, serving as a Design Graphics Supervisor and Engineering Planner. He retired in 1994 and he and his wife Patricia moved to their summer home in Niantic, CT. He served as a Lector and Religious Education teacher at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Collinsville. He was a Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree Knight and Past Grand Knight of Council 4376 in Avon, CT. He served as Secretary, Treasurer and Chairman of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Hartford Section. He also served as National Chairman, developing standards for the engineering profession. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of Black Point Beach Club. He was a Communicant of St. Agnes Church in Niantic, CT and St Pedro Church in North Port, FL. He was a Life Member of the Holiday Park Men's Club in North Port, FL. He loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and gardening. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Patricia (Jadovich) Christiana, of the home. Survivors include daughters Lynn Becker (Robert) and Wendy Boulanger; grandchildren Victoria Becker Foxx (Nathan), Christopher Boulanger, and Michelle Boulanger. Brother Ralph Christiana (Donna), sister in law, Jean Christiana, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, by his brother, Frederick, infant son, Scott, and an infant daughter. The family will receive visitors at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike, Canton, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18th at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 50 Church Street in Collinsville. Burial will be private. Vincent Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to are deeply appreciated at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Please visit Frank's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019