Frank A. Negrotti, 88, of East Granby, beloved husband of Deanna (Ramponi) Negrotti, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born in New York, NY to the late Lazzaro and Matilda (Coduri) Negrotti, he served his country proudly with the US Army during the Korean War and has been an East Granby resident for over 47 years. He retired from American Airlines in 1996 after 40 years of employment and enjoyed traveling. Frank was a member of the St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society in Windsor, the East Granby Land Trust, and was an active member of the TWU. He was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist who loved spending time in nature either hunting, fishing or hiking, but his main focus was his family who will miss him dearly. Besides his wife Deanna of East Granby, he is survived by his daughter Linda Drake and her husband Thomas of Coventry; and his granddaughter Abigail Lee Drake. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, January 17 at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave Windsor, followed by burial with military honors in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Windsor. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation in Frank's name to the East Granby Land Trust, PO Box 39 East Granby, CT 06026. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 15, 2020
