Frank Rubino, 70, of West Hartford, left this world on Saturday the 29th of June 2019. He was a devoted husband to Christine Rubino, a true friend and Father to Matthew Rubino, and a loving Grandfather to his two grandchildren Finnian & Gemma Rubino. He was predeceased by his Mother Mary and Father Matthew. He is survived by his wife, Christine, his son Matt and Matt's wife Alivia, two precious grandchildren, his younger sister, Margaret Sanderson and her husband Chris Sanderson and his younger brother Ralph Rubino and wife Eileen Rubino. He leaves behind three nieces and five nephews. He will be missed tremendously.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019
