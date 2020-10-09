1/1
Frank A. Silvey Jr.
Frank A. Silvey, Jr., 74, a lifetime resident of Newington, passed away quietly in the hands of our Lord on October 3, 2020 after a long period of declining health. He leaves to mourn his passing his two sons, Daniel S. Silvey of Glastonbury, CT and Jason R. Silvey of Terryville, CT. He also leaves his granddaughter, Stephanie Ryanne Silvey of Orlando, Florida. Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. The Newington Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Hartford Courant from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 11, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
