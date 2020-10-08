1/1
Frank Anthony Matarazzo
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Anthony Matarazzo "Pee Wee" passed away peacefully at Kimberly Hall in Windsor, CT. on September 29, 2020 he was 83 years old, born on February 1st 1937. Predeceased by his wife Susan L. Hunt. They were married for 62 years. Lovingly remembered by his Daughters Lori Henry & Jean Crispino, and his Sons Michael & Kenneth Matarazzo and all of their Children, Sara & Mac Crispino , Mia & Luke Matarazzo and Todd & Elle Henry. Frank worked at MDC for 10 years prior to becoming a Hartford firefighter on 7/29/68, he retired on 8/28/96. Frank was also a member of The Elks club and loved playing fast pitched softball. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants and Yankees. When he was not putting out fires, he loved supporting his children's athletic careers. Frank and Sue loved entertaining by their pool where many fond memories were created. In light of The Covid-19 Pandemic we were unable to celebrate Susan Matarazzo's life, therefore there will be a joint celebration of life on Sunday October 11,2020 at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home 1084 New Britain Ave. West Hartford Calling hours are 11am-1pm . Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
860-521-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved