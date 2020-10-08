Frank Anthony Matarazzo "Pee Wee" passed away peacefully at Kimberly Hall in Windsor, CT. on September 29, 2020 he was 83 years old, born on February 1st 1937. Predeceased by his wife Susan L. Hunt. They were married for 62 years. Lovingly remembered by his Daughters Lori Henry & Jean Crispino, and his Sons Michael & Kenneth Matarazzo and all of their Children, Sara & Mac Crispino , Mia & Luke Matarazzo and Todd & Elle Henry. Frank worked at MDC for 10 years prior to becoming a Hartford firefighter on 7/29/68, he retired on 8/28/96. Frank was also a member of The Elks club and loved playing fast pitched softball. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants and Yankees. When he was not putting out fires, he loved supporting his children's athletic careers. Frank and Sue loved entertaining by their pool where many fond memories were created. In light of The Covid-19 Pandemic we were unable to celebrate Susan Matarazzo's life, therefore there will be a joint celebration of life on Sunday October 11,2020 at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home 1084 New Britain Ave. West Hartford Calling hours are 11am-1pm . Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com