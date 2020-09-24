Frank Arthur "Art" Marsden of Bluffton, SC passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. Art was born in Pawtucket, RI on April 25, 1930 to the late Frank Marsden and Edith Croft Marsden. He was raised in Brooklyn, NY, later attended Baxter Seminary in Baxter TN, returning to Groton CT to graduate from Robert E Fitch High School in 1948. From 1952 thru 1954 he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Art was employed by Pfizer, Inc. in Groton, CT for 43 years before retiring in 1992. After retirement, he worked several more years for Tufano Motor Car in New Britain, Marlborough Hardware in Marlborough, and Open Solutions, Inc. in Glastonbury. He was a member of the Congregational Church of East Hampton, the East Hampton Lions Club, Old Home Day Assoc., Lakeview Cemetery Board, VFW Post #5095, and the Sun City Veterans Assoc. Art previously lived in New London, Waterford, Niantic, East Lyme, and East Hampton. In 2010, he retired to Bluffton, SC while still returning to spend summers in East Hampton. Prior to moving to East Hampton, Art was involved as a coach for Waterford North Little League Girls' Softball. In East Hampton, Art enjoyed raising funds for the organizations in which he was involved. For many years , he solicited bicycles for the Old Home Day Bicycle Giveaway Program, donations for the Annual Silent Auction held at the Congregational Church, and sold ads and tickets for the East Hampton Lions Club and the local VFW Post #5095. He always said his success was due to generous East Hampton businesses, residents, and friends. In Bluffton, SC, Art was recognized one year for the most ads sold for the Sun City Lions Club. In addition, with his friend, Frank Stefan, he was also responsible for most ads sold for the Sun City Veterans Assoc. Art was a lifetime fan of the Dodgers, both Brooklyn and Los Angeles, and the New York Jets. Art is survived by his wife, Donna Moard Marsden of Bluffton, SC; Children, Michael Marsden and wife Deborah of East Haddam, CT, Kathryn Marsden of Mystic, CT, and Kristine Marsden and husband, Dennis of Ridgefield, WA; step children, Kathy Peterson Barber of East Hampton, Kimberly Peterson of Gurnee IL, and Karen Peterson Blais and husband, Steve of Gurnee Il; five grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Pugh, of Delray Beach, FL; and several close cousins. Art was preceded in death by his younger brother Donald Marsden and former wife Diana Bartolucci Marsden. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26th at 2:00PM, outdoors at the Lions Pavilion in Sears Park in East Hampton. In lieu of flowers, please remember Art by doing something for your community. Get involved, volunteer, or make a donation to a charity, organization, or your church of choice. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com
.