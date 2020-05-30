On Thursday, May 28, 2020 Frank MacLeod (92) from Mooresville, NC, passed away peacefully at his Nursing Home in Mooresville, NC. Frank was a devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was a World War II Army Veteran were he honed his skills as a large vehicle driver and mechanic. He had a friendly outgoing nature that served him well the rest of his life and will be very much missed by all who knew him. Frank was the son of Anton H MacLeod and Martha S MacLeod of Windsor, CT and Springfield, MO. He was also the devoted husband of Jennie F MacLeod from Windsor Locks where they spent the majority of their lives together; and they lived in Mooresville, NC since 1999. Frank is predeceased by his parents and by his wife of 70 years. Frank is survived by his sister, Patti Kennedy; his daughter, Karen Montgomery; his son, Douglas MacLeod, his Granddaughter, Katherine MacLeod; his son in law, Hugh Montgomery; and his daughter in law, Laura MacLeod. A memorial service for Frank will be held at a future date. His church of worship was Living Waters, in Mooresville. The funeral arrangements will be handled by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville. Thanks to Citadel formerly Genesis for the wonderful job taking care of both Frank and Jennie for several years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Waters Church, 761 River Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store