Frank Baldwin Lett Jr. ("Frankie"), 53, of East Hartford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Friday May 3, 2019.Frank was born in New Haven, Connecticut on February 3, 1966. He graduated from Hamden High School.Frank was married to Cindy Lett on August 4, 2007. They have been married for 12 years.After graduating high school, Frankie enlisted in the Air Force where he served for 4 years. He specialized in security with the Military Police force. He was honorably discharged as Airman First Class. He joined the Yale Hospital Police and worked there for 5 years before joining the New Haven Police Department. Frank worked as a New Haven police officer for 25 years, mostly with the motorcycle unit. Retiring after 25 years of service, Frank continued to work first as College Security at Gateway College, then as a school security officer at Glastonbury High School.Frank is survived by his wife Cindy Lett, mother Delora Rhinehart, sister Belinda Butler, sister Tandum Lett, stepson Cory Coffin, brothers and sisters-in law Donna McCombe, John Dishaw, Mark Dishaw and Patricia Dishaw, nieces and nephews Cachoeira Norris, Noshi Norris, Meaghan Otto, Tyler McCombe, Marrisa Ribault, Sheena Levi and Genevieve Dishaw.Frank is preceded in death by his father Frank Baldwin Lett Sr., step father Leroy Rhinehart, mother-in-law Jacqueline Knight and grandparents Christopher and Harriet Myers and Booker and Alice Lett.The funeral service will be held at John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street in Manchester, Connecticut on Friday, May 10th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral at Silver Lane Cemetery. Family and Friends may call at John F. Tierney Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9th from 4:00-8:00 p.m.The family of Frank wishes to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital for exceptional care and kindness, as well as the extraordinary support from the New Haven Police Department and the Glastonbury High School staff. Thank you also to Frank's wonderful friends for their amazing generosity, time and endless love and support.For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 6, 2019